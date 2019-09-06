TRACY (CBS SF) — An airline mechanic from the Bay Area was placed under arrest Thursday, accused of sabotaging an airplane in Miami, according to authorities.
Ahmed Alani of Tracy was arrested Thursday morning.
The incident in question happened at Miami International Airport in July.
Alani was working as a mechanic for American Airlines.
According to the FBI’s criminal complaint, he tampered with the plane’s system which reports aircraft speed, pitch and other critical flight data to the pilots.
The plane was in the process of taking off when several alarms went off and they aborted takeoff.
The complaint alleges Alani confessed to investigators stating he didn’t intend to cause harm to the plane or its passengers, Rather, he said he was upset over a contract dispute and wanted to delay or cancel the flight to possibly obtain overtime work.
The federal investigation continues.
