SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the Chase Center in San Francisco hosting its inaugural concert Friday night with Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony, officials at the venue are encouraging people to take public transportation.
Unless drivers are already holding reserved parking spaces in the Chase Center garage, there is not going to be parking at the venue’s garage for them.
- Getting to the Chase Center: Arena Info | SFMTA Info | Caltrain Info for Metallica Concerts
Those coming from outside the city are being encouraged to take BART or Caltrain. There may be some parking about a half a mile away by Oracle Park, which is also where the temporary ferry terminal will be, eventually.
The Warriors’ real game plan is Muni and the T Line that runs out of the Embarcadero station. That is about a 20 minute trip to the Chase Center, without crowds and traffic.
For cabs and ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft, the pick-up and drop-off zones are on the Bay side of the building. That’s also where fans will find dedicated bicycle lanes and valet bike parking.
