By Hoodline

Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Tacos El Rey

Topping the list is Tacos El Rey. Located at Ashby Avenue and 7th Street, the food truck and Mexican spot is the highest-rated inexpensive food truck in Berkeley, boasting 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.

Grab the fish tacos, packed with rice, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, guacamole, cheese and sour cream; or opt for the nachos, which come topped with beans, cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream and a choice of meat.

2. El Manantial Tacos

Next up is El Manantial Tacos, situated at 3300 Giant Road. With 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The menu consists of tacos and burritos, which can be filled with fish, lengua or vegetarian fillings. The truck also offers tostadas, tortas and quesadillas.

3. Dojo Dog

Dojo Dog, located at 1910 Fifth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced food truck and Asian fusion spot, which offers hot dogs and more, four stars out of 134 reviews.

The eatery serves up a variety of Dojo dogs, with options like the Ninjitsu Dog (shredded nori seaweed, grilled cabbage, teriyaki sauce and Japanese mayo) and the Sumo Dog (Japanese curry beef chili, grilled cabbage and chopped scallions). The menu also features subs, chili cheese fries and hot roasted milk tea.