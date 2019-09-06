SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KPIX 5) – Bay Area drivers heading to South Lake Tahoe this fall will have to take a long detour, as a stretch of Highway 50 will be closed for two weeks next month due to construction.
Caltrans is closing the highway over Echo Summit in Placer County for bridge work. Officials said the closure is slated to take place from October 18th through October 31st.
While the closure only involves ½ mile of the road, travelers will need to use a detour to get around a 50 mile stretch of the highway from Placerville to South Lake Tahoe.
Officials are suggesting several alternate routes from the Bay Area to South Lake Tahoe during the closure. The signed detour from Sacramento involves taking eastbound Highway 16, to southbound Highway 49 to eastbound Highway 88 to northbound Highway 89. Drivers can also take a detour from Placerville, using Highways 49, 88, and 89.
Another route being recommended is via Stockton, using Highways 88 and 89.
Exact closure dates may be impacted due to weather conditions, officials said.
You must log in to post a comment.