



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the Chase Center in San Francisco hosting its inaugural concert Friday night with Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony, officials at the venue are encouraging people to take public transportation.

The new arena has a small fraction of the parking that was available at the Coliseum complex — only 900 parking spots compared to nearly 10-thousand at the former site in Oakland.

“Over time, people might figure it out. But in the beginning, it’s going to be hard to get in and out. People are used to driving to the games and concerts,” said Victoria Turner, who works in the area.

Unless drivers are already holding reserved parking spaces in the Chase Center garage, there is not going to be parking at the venue’s garage for them.

Those coming from outside the city are being encouraged to take BART or Caltrain. There may be some parking about a half a mile away by Oracle Park, which is also where the temporary ferry terminal will be, eventually.

The Warriors’ real game plan is Muni and the T Line that runs out of the Embarcadero station. That is about a 20 minute trip to the Chase Center, without crowds and traffic.

“If you have a valid ticket to any event at Chase Center, that also serves as your ticket on MUNI as well,”said Erica Kato, a spokesperson for SFMTA.

Ditching their cars and jumping on public transit wasn’t a tough sell for many concertgoers.

“If you’re going to Chase Center, it’s free to use the MUNI. Why wouldn’t you use it if it’s free? It doesn’t cost you anything. Be safe, be responsible and have a good time,” said Sam Harman, a Metallica fan who drove up from Southern California for the concert.

For cabs and ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft, the pick-up and drop-off zones are on the Bay side of the building. That’s also where fans will find dedicated bicycle lanes and valet bike parking.