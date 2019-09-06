PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with two robberies Wednesday night at a store in Petaluma, police said.

Armando A. Monter, of Petaluma, is suspected of stealing items during two visits Wednesday to the Pic N Go Market at 905 East Washington St., according to police.

During the first visit Wednesday night, Monter bought some items but allegedly stole others as he left the store, the market’s clerk told police.

The store employee told police he believed that Monter, a frequent customer, was intoxicated and decided to confront him later.

About 8 p.m., Monter came back and reportedly tried to take more items without paying for them, police said.

When the clerk asked Monter to pay for the items, the suspect threatened the clerk and then reportedly struck him in the face with his hand, police said.

The clerk attempted to retrieve the items as Monter was leaving but was hit again, according to police.

The incident was captured on video surveillance. Monter was arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal threats, and for violating his post release community supervision, and taken to Sonoma County Jail. The clerk did not require medical attention, police said.

