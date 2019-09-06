VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Vacaville police have a Davis man in custody Thursday night suspected of identity theft, fraud and possession of stolen property.
Nolan Bell, 27, was apparently sitting in a Kia Forte outside a home in the 700 block of Shady Glen Road where police were conducting a probation search around 1 p.m.
A check of the license plate determined the Kia was a “felony vehicle” and the driver was wanted on a $45,000 felony warrant related to the theft and fraud offenses, Lt. Mark Donaldson said.
During an encounter with Bell an officer fired at least one shot and Bell fled in the Kia, Donaldson said.
Bell allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase but officers lost view of the Kia in the area of Pleasants Valley and Gates Canyon roads.
Donaldson said Bell checked himself into Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa and police were alerted to his presence there.
Bell suffered one gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening.
