YOSEMITE (CBS SF) — National park officials confirmed Friday that a woman from Arizona fell over 500 feet to her death off Half Dome at Yosemite Thursday morning.
Park officials said the deadly fall happened at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, September 5. The female hiker was visiting the park and ascending Half Dome via the cables that allow hikers to reach the iconic granite dome’s summit when she fell, officials said.
The hiker, identified as identified as 29-year-old Lake Havasu City, Arizona resident Danielle Burnett, fell over 500 feet down steep, rocky terrain. She was deceased when Park Rangers arrived on the scene.
Yosemite park officials said the incident remains under investigation and had no additional information about the fatal incident. There were no photos or video of the fatal fall.
Earlier this summer, three visitors to Yosemite were injured, including one fatally, in falls near waterfalls at the park. Officials implored tourists to avoid venturing off-trail.
