VALLEJO (CBS SF) – An Oakland man suspected of kidnap and sexual assault is in custody after a manhunt put a Vallejo neighborhood on lockdown.

Police arrested 41-year-old Tynel Cole of Oakland, ending the standoff which lasted several hours.

It all started when a victim called 911 around 2:15 p.m., on Saturday, and claimed a man had kidnapped and raped her.

When police arrived and confronted the suspect, he fled into a home on Holly Street and refused to come out.

“The house that he ran into on Holly Street, there was a family inside,” said Lt. Jason Potts. “They came running out and contacted our officers, and that’s when we decided to activate our SWAT team.”

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded and residents were ordered to evacuate and in come cases, shelter-in-place as police and SWAT teams searched for the suspect, according to police.

Authorities set up a perimeter at Peach Street, Willow Street, Almond Avenue and Holly Street.

“We didn’t even now it was out here, until we came outside, getting read to leave and they wouldn’t let us out,” said resident James Perry. “They finally moved and let us out, but then they wouldn’t let us back in. I pray and hope they finally got the guy.”

At about 8:30 p.m., the SWAT team entered the home, located the suspect, and arrested him without incident.

The evacuation and shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

Police were still investigating the rape and kidnapping charge.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Long at (707) 648-4514.