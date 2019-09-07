SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco park officials on Friday announced two confirmed mountain lion sightings in the city in recent weeks, one at Golden Gate Park and the other at Lake Merced in the southeast part of the city.
The city Recreation and Park Department said it has posted signs after a mountain lion was seen in the park’s west end on Tuesday and at Lake Merced on August 21. Neither report indicated aggressive behavior toward humans, park officials said.
Warning signs have been posted by the park department, along with San Francisco Animal Care and Control and the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The park department said mountain lion attacks toward humans are rare but asks people to keep pets on leash, keep a close eye on small children in areas where the big cats have been spotted and to avoid hiking, biking or jogging alone at dawn, dusk or at night.
Anyone who sees a mountain lion is asked to call 311.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.