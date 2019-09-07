PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Two Richmond residents were arrested Saturday afternoon by Petaluma police, who found a generator officers believe had been stolen a short time earlier from a San Rafael home improvement store.
Petaluma police were called about 1:35 p.m. Saturday to the Kmart on North McDowell Boulevard, where security employees had followed two shoplifting suspects outside. Police pulled over the suspects’ car near the Kmart parking lot, and found the generator and also methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police said the men showed “random receipts” to pass through checkout lanes without paying.
Jesocimo Rilles, 54, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and Pao Chiam Saechao, 44, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and a switchblade knife. Both men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
