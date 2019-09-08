



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda native Keelan Doss, the star UC Davis wide receiver who was signed and then waived by the Oakland Raiders earlier this year, re-signed with the team on Sunday.

Numerous reports Sunday afternoon detailed the signing, but Doss himself confirmed the news Sunday evening on Twitter. The 23-year-old said he was “happy to be back in the Bay.”

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo detailed the intricacies of the contract. Doss was offered a $300,000 signing bonus with a fully guaranteed $495,000 base salary, according to Garafolo.

He should be ready to be on the active roster in two days’ time.

Doss was a widely touted prospect from Alameda High School before heading to UC Davis, where he set school records in touchdowns and all-purpose yards. But Doss went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft before the Raiders signed him in April.

Doss was waived in August and almost immediately joined the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

The Raiders’ need for a wide receiver was spurred by the bizarre exit of Antonio Brown, who was released by the Raiders Saturday before quickly signing with the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots.