SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in San Jose are now open early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the freeway late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The freeway was closed for around four hours after the collision first reported at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, just south of McKee Road, the CHP said. The freeway was reopened at 3:56 a.m. Sunday.
Dispatch had received a call of a person walking on the right-hand shoulder against traffic close to the slow lane prior to the collision, the CHP said.
