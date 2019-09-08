KELSEYVILLE (CBS SF) — The Oak Fire at the community of Kelseyville in Lake County was fully contained after burning 53 acres and destroying a structure, Cal Fire said Sunday. There were no reported injuries.
The fire started about 2 p.m. Friday at Live Oak Drive and Highway 29, with 12 police and fire agencies responding, along with PG&E.
Crews completed containment lines around the fire overnight Saturday.
Smoke from smoldering heavy fuels inside the containment lines lingered as crews worked to extinguish hot spots Sunday. Personnel will monitor the area for several days, Cal Fire said.
All roads in the area are open in both directions.
