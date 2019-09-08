SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood late Sunday evening, authorities said.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Rolph Street at around 9:10 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting. They located an adult female and an adult male, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside their car.
The female was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SFPD Sgt. Michael Andraychak.
Police have made no arrests and there is no outstanding information about the suspect or suspects available as of Sunday evening. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to Text a Tip to TIP411.
