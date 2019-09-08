SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle crash closed down the eastbound lanes of Highway 37 near Sears Point in Sonoma County for over an hour on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four vehicles were involved and injuries have been reported, according to KCBS Radio.
****SPECIAL TRAFFIC ALERT****
Update: Emergency crews have shutdown EB-37 as they await a medevac helicopter to arrive at the scene. No timetable for reopening. EB-37 is still at a dead stop, backed up almost to #Lakeville Hwy.#SearsPoint #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/15VWuIqAoi
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 8, 2019
CHP Marin said the collision required a medical helicopter to land in the roadway to evacuate some victims.
Crews were working to clear the scene and drivers were told to expect significant delays and to take alternate routes, one of which was taking State Route 121 to Highway 12 and then to Highway 29, which will meet back up with Highway 37 in Vallejo.
All lanes were reopened around 5:05 p.m., the CHP said. The incident lasted 78 minutes total.
