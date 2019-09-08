SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX 5) — The Pigeon Point Lighthouse, an icon of the San Mateo County coast, is about to get a much-needed makeover. The state has dedicated $9.1 million to renovate the rusted tower.

The lighthouse has been a bright beacon and sentinel, watching over ships navigating the San Mateo County coastline for almost 150 years. But for almost 20 years, the tower has been closed to the public, falling into disuse and disrepair.

Since 2001, the lighthouse has been separated from the public by a padlocked chain-link fence that surrounds it. The fence protects people below from debris falling from the aging tower.

Structural engineers were worried that the lighthouse had fallen so far into disrepair that it was at risk of “catastrophic failure.”

“We’re very, very excited that the money is finally available and that we’ll be able to get started on it soon,” said Joseph Rogers with the Pigeon Point Light Station Historic Park.

“It’s a wonderful piece of architecture that needs to be preserved so future generations can learn about our past.”

The renovations are expected to cost $17 million in total, but the infusion of money from the state has brought new life and new hope for the old and beloved building.

“I think going to the top and being able to go in and experience what it was like when it was first built would be absolutely phenomenal and would really enhance the experience,” said visitor Maureen Watkins.

The renovations are expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2020 and last roughly a year.