By Hoodline

San Francisco has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to cafes, but finding just the right one can be a challenge. If you’re looking to try some new options, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest San Francisco spots where you can get your fix.

Homage

214 California St., Financial District

Homage is a daytime spot serving breakfast, lunch, coffee, tea and more.

Throughout the day, Homage’s cafe counter brews coffee from Verve Coffee Roasters and Andytown Coffee Roasters and offers an array of locally sourced teas. Its breakfast menu features light fare like avocado toast and homemade yogurt, and for lunch, Homage serves salads, a pork Cubano, a roasted chicken sandwich with pickled fennel and cayenne aioli, and more. In the evening, the spot offers beer, wine, cocktails and a “Twilight Menu” of small plates.

Yelpers are still warming up to Homage, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.

Yelper Gabriel R., who reviewed Homage on July 25, wrote, “There is literally nothing on their menu that I do not like. The portion size is also great for the price point. I love that the menu changes each month and features a local farm during the entire season.”

Meanwhile, Wendy W. noted, “The staff seem nice, but the food was not up to standard.”

Homage is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

Daily Driver

2535 Third St., Dogpatch

Daily Driver is a bagel bakery and cafe.

This spot serves up fresh-baked bagels in classic varieties like salt, sesame and onion. Daily Driver offers house-cultured cream cheese or butter from its on-site creamery. Customers can also enjoy the bagels in sandwich form, topped with scrambled eggs, pastrami or lox. To drink, there’s Red Bay Coffee and local beer on draft.

Daily Driver currently holds 3.5 stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Sara K., who reviewed Daily Driver on Aug. 30, wrote, “The salt bagel was perfectly blistered. … The owner and staff are very friendly, and make sure everything is clean.”

Meanwhile, Olivia V. wrote, “I’m glad they’re starting to work out their kinks because we live in the area and we’re really rooting for them to do well. The space upstairs is a great place to meet with friends or to get some work done alone (there is Wi-Fi), and you’re able to watch all the bagels being put together.”

Daily Driver is open from 6 a.m.–3 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Mission Blue

144 Leland Ave., Visitacion Valley

Mission Blue is a cafe and gift shop, selling artisanal crafts and more.

At its cafe counter, Mission Blue offers traditional espresso drinks and specials like a lavender latte and Thai iced coffee. Mission Blue also functions as a boutique for local artisans. Browse its selection of gifts and crafts — such as handmade planters, handbags and other household and decorative items — while you sip a drink and indulge in a fresh-baked pastry.

Mission Blue is off to a strong start with five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

Brianne I., who reviewed the new spot on July 20, wrote, “Love this neighborhood gem! Delicious coffee, cute artisan crafts and awesome service.”

Mission Blue is open from 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)