By Hoodline

Craving sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich outlets in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Limoncello

Topping the list is Limoncello, situated at 1400 Sutter St. (between Franklin and Gough streets) in the Western Addition. With five stars out of 763 reviews on Yelp, the Italian deli and grocer is the highest-rated spot to score sandwiches in San Francisco.

Limoncello stocks imported pastas, meats, wines and sweets. Over at its deli counter, more than 20 different specialty sandwiches are made fresh to order. Check out the Siciliano, made with ham, salami and mortadella; the Milanese, with pastrami, Havarti cheese, roasted red peppers and pesto; and the Rompiballe meatball sub with melted mozzarella.

2. Cafe La Flore

Next up is the Inner Sunset’s Cafe La Flore. Located at 1340 Irving St. (between 14th and 15th avenues), the casual counter-service cafe has proven to be a top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 393 reviews. Cafe La Flore’s menu features nearly 30 sandwiches, including breakfast sandwiches and veggie-friendly option

3. Angel Cafe & Deli

And then there’s Angel Cafe & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 255 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and sandwich shop at 700 Geary St. (between Leavenworth and Hyde streets) in Lower Nob Hill.

This spot serves up breakfast favorites like breakfast burritos, egg and cheese croissants and lox bagels, as well as classic deli sandwiches, paninis and wraps. Try one of Angel Cafe & Deli’s specialty sandwiches, such as its spicy chicken fajita wrap or the Exotic Angel, a sandwich made with marinated ground beef, pepperoncini, chipotle sauce and tahini.