VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a truck containing prescription drugs from outside Costco in Vallejo, police said.

Oakland man Lembrent Rubin, 34, is the suspect in the theft and on probation for interstate robbery with a gun, according to Vallejo police.

The stolen truck containing the drugs was reported to law enforcement at 12:38 p.m. Monday.

Officers tracked the truck to the 2000 block of Ascot Parkway where they tried to speak with Rubin, but he allegedly ran from them. Police said Rubin apparently was grabbing the right side of his pants as he was running.

Rubin was stopped by officers after a short foot chase and officers allegedly found a loaded Beretta 950 pistol under his body. Police said the gun had seven rounds in it.

The truck apparently had 26 sealed totes of prescription drugs in it along with five sealed boxes, according to police, who said they didn’t know how much the drugs were worth.

Officers took Rubin to the county jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, resisting an officer and violation of his federal probation.

Police said anyone with more information about the case can call the Police Department’s investigations division. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-STOP.

