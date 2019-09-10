SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating an accident in the Tenderloin District Tuesday evening that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was first reported by the SFMTA Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. that a non-Muni accident was affecting traffic at the intersection of Golden Gate and Leavenworth.

ATTN: Report of non Muni collision on Leavenworth btwn Golden Gate and McAllister. The 5 and 5R may see minor delays through the area. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 11, 2019

San Francisco police later confirmed that a 12-year old boy had been struck by a vehicle. Video shot by Chopper 5 showed police officers taking evidence around a dark colored Kia SUV. Police appeared to be administering a field sobriety test on a person standing next to the vehicle.

Police said the 12-year old boy was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not have any specifics about the nature of his injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with police.

KPIX will update this developing story with additional details as they become available.