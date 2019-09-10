  • KPIX 5On Air

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire burning in unincorporated Novato Tuesday afternoon in the area of Highway 37 led to some evacuations which have since been lifted, according to officials.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation orders were issued for areas around Atherton Ave. and Blackpoint.

As of 2:15 p.m., progress on the fire had been stopped after it burned about four acres, according to the Marin County Fire Dept.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for areas surrounding Green Point Lane, Woodview Lane, Hampton Lane and Crest Road, but were lifted about an hour later, sheriff’s officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire has prompted the closure of the transition ramps from U.S. Highway 101 to eastbound Highway 37, as well as other roads and ramps in the area. Some of the closed roads have since reopened.

People were being told to avoid the area. There was no immediate word on any damage to property or injuries.

 

