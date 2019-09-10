NOVATO (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire burning in unincorporated Novato Tuesday afternoon in the area of Highway 37 led to some evacuations which have since been lifted, according to officials.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation orders were issued for areas around Atherton Ave. and Blackpoint.

Avoid the area. Evacuation orders issued for some areas surrounding Crest Rd, Hampton Lane, Greenpoint Lane and Woodview Lane in Novato/Blackloint. Air resources and multiple firefighters on scene. pic.twitter.com/BY1YT8907K — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) September 10, 2019

As of 2:15 p.m., progress on the fire had been stopped after it burned about four acres, according to the Marin County Fire Dept.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for areas surrounding Green Point Lane, Woodview Lane, Hampton Lane and Crest Road, but were lifted about an hour later, sheriff’s officials said.

#Highwayfire All evacuation orders lifted. Green Point Lane to remain closed. No further updates via Nixle. https://t.co/ZXgRUGVeHS — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) September 10, 2019

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire has prompted the closure of the transition ramps from U.S. Highway 101 to eastbound Highway 37, as well as other roads and ramps in the area. Some of the closed roads have since reopened.

Traffic Alert: WB SR-37 near Lakeville Hwy CLOSED due to brushfire. WB SR-37 detoured onto SR-121. EB SR-37 remains open. Expect delays btwn @maringov @CountyofSonoma @CityofVallejo Latest on @511SFBay and Caltrans #QuickMap @CHPMarin pic.twitter.com/okvjYYgEIx — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 10, 2019

People were being told to avoid the area. There was no immediate word on any damage to property or injuries.