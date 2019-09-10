FREMONT (KPIX 5) — The city of Fremont is set to make a decision about where to place its first navigation center and people packed the meeting to hear the contentious conclusion on Tuesday evening.

The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. and a decision is expected later Tuesday evening. Speakers will be allowed around 45 seconds each to speak, according a Fremont city councilmember.

There are two proposed locations for the center: a parking lot behind city hall in downtown Fremont and a surplus city property on Decoto Road.

Three opposing groups began lining up outside city hall during the early morning to sound off ahead of the decision. They are the “Yes, pick a place and build it” group, the “Maybe, but not in my backyard” group and the “No, don’t build a navigation center at all” group.

“I just want them to build it. Take the money the state is giving us, chip in our own volunteers and build the center,“ said Martha Kreeger, a supporter of the center.

The “No” group insists their position doesn’t mean they don’t want to help the homeless–they say they’ve spent many hours volunteering helping helping the homeless.

“What the city is doing is just a big waste of money,” said Stefani Lam, who opposes the center.

And for longtime residents like Cowboy Bob, who’s with the Friends of the Navigation Center group, it’s about helping fellow residents in need.

“This is about being able to help people that are in a bit of trouble,” he said.

If the proposal for the center is passed, the city will then proceed with contracts to implement the center in 2020.