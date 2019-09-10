Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – PG&E crews were able to cap a gas leak Tuesday morning that for a time shut down a stretch of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.
The gas lead shut down Geary between Larkin and Van Ness right by the Monarch Hotel at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities said construction workers appeared to have struck a gas line.
PG&E crews blocked off the road as they worked to cap the leak. The road closures also impacted the outbound 38 and 38R Geary bus line and the northbound 47 and 49 lines.
By 11 a.m., the incident had been resolved and traffic reopened on the busy street.
