



MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – A 59-year-old man involved with a local recreational swimming pool as a photographer pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple sexual assault charges involving children dating as far back as the 1980s, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Randolph Haldeman was initially arrested in July and was re-arrested the following month after more victims came forward, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Prosecutors said he molested multiple children at his home in unincorporated Menlo Park, as well as at the swimming pool and at a local church.

• ALSO READ: Alleged Menlo Park Serial Predator May Have Molested At Least 20 Children

Haldeman is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children, with 10 victims included in the felony criminal complaint, according to the district attorney’s office.

His defense attorney Charles Smith III said Haldeman plans to fight some of the charges.

Smith said Haldeman was an “unofficial team photographer” at local swim competitions and would distribute videos and photos to families of youth swimmers.

Haldeman entered the not guilty plea Monday in court in Redwood City and is set to return to court on Nov. 5 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on $5 million bail.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.