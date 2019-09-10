  • KPIX 5On Air

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond Police Chief Allwyn Brown’s resignation was announced Tuesday evening by Interim City Manager Steve Falk.

The announcement comes less than one week after Richmond Police Officers Association President Ben Therriault announced the results of a no confidence vote in the chief. Assistant Chief Bisa French will serve as the Interim Police Chief until the city recruits a new permanent chief.

The vote found that 86 percent of the department’s rank and file officers found Brown’s leadership was contributing to an acrimonious relationship with management, also citing problems with workplace culture.

ALSO READRichmond Police Union Votes ‘No Confidence’ In Chief Allwyn Brown

“We’ve never held a no confidence vote in the history of this organization, but that’s unfortunately the boiling point we’ve come to,” Richmond Police Officers Association President Ben Therriault said on September 5.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

