  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:berkeley news, Hillebrand Hall, Lab Explosion, UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A student was injured Tuesday afternoon in a lab explosion on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley, police said.

A UC Berkeley graduate student was working in Hildebrand Hall at about 3:30 p.m. when the explosion occurred.

The student was wearing safety glasses but was taken to a hospital for injuries to her forehead.

The student was working with nitrogen when apparently overpressurization occurred, causing a glass chamber to shatter and hit her in the face, according to police and the Office of Environment Health & Safety.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments