BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A student was injured Tuesday afternoon in a lab explosion on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley, police said.
A UC Berkeley graduate student was working in Hildebrand Hall at about 3:30 p.m. when the explosion occurred.
The student was wearing safety glasses but was taken to a hospital for injuries to her forehead.
The student was working with nitrogen when apparently overpressurization occurred, causing a glass chamber to shatter and hit her in the face, according to police and the Office of Environment Health & Safety.
