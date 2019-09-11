



— One of the businesses hit hard by severe weather in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a sharing a sign of hope discovered in the trail of damage left behind.

A severe storm that included reported tornadoes left a path of damaged buildings, power lines and trees late Tuesday night through South Dakota’s largest city, CBS affiliate KELO reported.

There are some reports of injuries, but no word on any fatalities.

At least 37 structures collapsed in Sioux Falls or have structural issues, according to Fire Chief Brad Goodroad, including a wall that collapsed at Advance Auto Parts.

Daylight is revealing just how bad Advance Auto Parts was hit by last night's severe weather pic.twitter.com/453AvAbTXm — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) September 11, 2019

The storm also ripped off part of the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital‘s roof and caused significant damage to the building’s windows, according to Avera spokeswoman Michelle Pellman.

“Seven Behavioral Health patients have been transferred to the Avera Heart Hospital,” she told the Argus Leader. “Only one patient suffered an injury and it was non-life threatening.”

Storm damage at Avera Heart Hospital. pic.twitter.com/U8l5E9dFqb — Trevor J. Mitchell (@TJM613) September 11, 2019

Avera Heart Hospital suffered damage to its lobby and windows. The hospital shared a photo of a chunk of a tree that “was thrown by the tornado through a lobby window of the building.”

If you look closely, you can see the outline of a cross, “A visible reminder that He is always with us,” Avera Heart Hospital wrote in a post on the its Facebook page.

“Our windows may be broken, our building damaged, but even during the roar of the storm, God shows up,” the Avera post continued.

The Heart Hospital is dealing with roof and window damage but all patients are safe, Pellman said.