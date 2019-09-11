Filed Under:Commute, Oakland, traffic, Transportation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An overturned crash with injuries on westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the busy MacArthur Maze Wednesday brought the morning commute to a near halt heading into San Francisco, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash took place at 8:36 a.m. on the ramp connecting westbound 580 to westbound Interstate 80 in Oakland and was blocking four lanes.

There were injuries reported. There was no estimated time for re-opening the lanes.

CHP was warning drivers heading into San Francisco to expect delays.

