Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An overturned crash with injuries on westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the busy MacArthur Maze Wednesday brought the morning commute to a near halt heading into San Francisco, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash took place at 8:36 a.m. on the ramp connecting westbound 580 to westbound Interstate 80 in Oakland and was blocking four lanes.
There were injuries reported. There was no estimated time for re-opening the lanes.
CHP was warning drivers heading into San Francisco to expect delays.
You must log in to post a comment.