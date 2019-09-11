SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A major medical emergency shut down the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro for nearly an hour Wednesday afternoon when a person was hit by a train, according to transit officials.

The SFBARTalert Twitter account first posted about the incident at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a station closure at Bay Fair due to a medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 11, 2019

A follow-up tweet a short time later clarified that a major medical emergency was underway and that trains would not be stopping at Bay Fair. Parallel bus service via AC Transit bus lines #97 and #10 is available.

There is a station closure and trains are not stopping at Bay Fair station due to a major medical emergency. Parallel bus service is available via A/C Transit bus >#97 & #10. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 11, 2019

Officials later confirmed a person was struck by a BART train. Officials said the collision appeared to be accidental and the victim was alive and on the way to get medical treatment.

At about 4:50 p.m., BART announced that the station had reopened.

Bay Fair is now reopened. https://t.co/8gXrswyDmh — SFBART (@SFBART) September 11, 2019

The station closure may cause residual delays on the Dublin/Pleasanton and Warm Springs lines.