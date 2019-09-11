OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Cessna Citation blew a tire while rolling toward its takeoff at Oakland International Airport Wednesday, igniting a small fire and shutting down the main runway, officials said.

Officials said the incident took place at 1:47 p.m. on Runway 30.

While the plane was preparing for takeoff, a tire exploded and the wheel well caught fire. Emergency crew responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Two people aboard the plane were able to safely escape without any injuries.

There was no estimate as to when the runway was to be reopened. All traffic at the airport was being rerouted to Runway 30.

Airport officials said the North Field runways would be used for jet departures and landings. The aircraft will overfly residential areas and residents will experience unusual aircraft noise.

“The Port of Oakland apologizes in advance for any disturbances,” officials said.

Aircraft noise concerns may be directed to Noise Hotline at 510-563-6463.