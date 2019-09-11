ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Four suspects left a Rohnert Park man beaten and bloody and ransacked his apartment during a late night, violent home invasion robbery, authorities said.

Rohnert Park police said the incident began around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 600 block of Enterprise Dr. Officers responded to a violent fight at the home and discovered man whose face and head were covered in blood from multiple lacerations.

During their investigation, officers learned the victim was inside his apartment when he heard a knock on the door. He looked through the peep hole, saw a female on the porch and opened his door.

He was immediately accosted by two black males with ski masks and two white, possibly Latino females. All four had handguns in their hands. One of the males knocked the victim to the ground and began hitting him in the head with an unknown firearm. The other male began ransacking the house.

The two females pointed their guns at the victim while he was on the ground and asked for the victim’s roommate. The suspects said the roommate owed them money. The victim told the suspects the roommate was currently incarcerated.

One of the male suspects found a safe in the bedroom and demanded the victim to open it. The suspect pointed his firearm at the victim and threatened his life if he did not unlock the safe. Once the safe was opened, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the suspects were leaving, they also stole the victim’s wallet, cellphone and watch. The suspects were last seen leaving the complex in a black unknown model sedan possibly a Hyundai.