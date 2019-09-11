



SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — The Rolling Stones apparently “can’t get no satisfaction” playing at one of the Bay Area’s most popular concert venues.

Managers with the band said they may not perform again at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara because of strict regulations that made things complicated for the group.

Band managers wrote a letter to the 49ers after their August concert saying it is one of the most difficult places to play.

Overly restrictive rules make the stadium “no longer worth the effort to play there,” according to John Morrison, site promoter and production manager for the band’s No Filter 2019 tour.

The Stones’ team said they like the stadium itself and were grateful that the 10 p.m. curfew was moved back to 11 p.m. for the Sunday night show. But they said Santa Clara’s regulations for things like feeding areas for

the band, stage set-up and pyrotechnics — which had to be cancelled — were “restrictive” and “dysfunctional.”

Stones fan and Boston native Ken Russo said the city should work with the stadium better.

“There’s permits obviously, but they have to work with the stadium if they want the big names to come,” Russo said.

The 49ers and Santa Clara officials have been sparring for months over management of the stadium, but now it seems the gloves are off.

City officials were not available for interviews, but a statement from City Manager Deanna Santana blamed the 49ers.

“In regards to the fireworks, the 49ers and promoter were miscommunicating or not sharing information between themselves,” Santana said. “The 49ers’ complaints about the 10 p.m. weeknight curfew deflects from their management performance in which they continue to book non-National Football League events that lose over $3 million annually for the Stadium Authority. ”

The 49ers shot back, saying, “The City Manager’s behavior is escalating to a disturbing new level. By politicizing her administrative authority, the City Manager jeopardized future events and guaranteed a decline in stadium revenue. Such stunts may appease Mayor Gillmor, but they continue to harm every Santa Clara resident.”

“We are going through the same situation with the city here,” said Kamran Kotobi, an assistant manager at David’s Restaurant across the street from Levi’s stadium. He says city regulations on street access and parking have hurt his business.

Now he’s concerned that Levi’s Stadium will lose future concerts.

“Employees are not going to be on the clock, less revenue for the city, for us, and everybody concerned,” Kotobi said.