SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer has been hospitalized following a collision Wednesday near San Francisco’s Duboce Triangle neighborhood, police said.
The collision occurred near 15th and Sanchez streets at about 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.
Investigators believe a vehicle had made a sudden turning movement, causing it to collide with a San Francisco police Honda motorcycle, Andraychak said.
The officer has been taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, he said.
Drivers should expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.
