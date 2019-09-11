Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Suspects disguised as ATM technicians made off with one the ATMs at the Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose last weekend.
The crime apparently happened on Saturday when the suspects — who were dressed as and identified themselves as technicians — walked into the museum’s front lobby. They took out the ATM and rolled it right out of the building on a dolly.
It wasn’t until Tuesday when Monterey police called the museum to say they found the ATM that officials even noticed it was missing.
The suspects are still at large and have not been identified.
