WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Surveillance video provided by police shows two women working together to steal an elderly woman’s wallet as she shopped at a Walnut Creek Safeway.
The incident happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m., according to Walnut Creek police, which posted a video of the incident on the department’s YouTube page.
The video shows one woman keeping watch while the other slowly approaches the elderly woman who is perusing selections at the meat display and has her back turned to her.
The woman then reaches into the elderly woman’s purse and takes her wallet; both women then quickly walk away together, leaving behind a shopping cart with items inside.
“We don’t know if our victim was targeted because of her age,” said Walnut Creek police spokeswoman Tracie Reese. “Her wallet was accessible and our suspects took the opportunity to take it.”
“Anytime we have a victim there is obviously outrage but especially when the victim is one of our senior member of our community. It’s very troubling,” said Reese.
Anyone who recognizes the women in the video was urged to contact Hsiao@walnutcreekpd.com.
