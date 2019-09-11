SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Temperatures will be rising robustly later this week in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Inland temperatures by Thursday and Friday will be in the 90s throughout the region with some areas reaching the 100s.

Along the coast, temperatures are expected to reach the 70s and 80s but those temperatures could be even higher if the winds blow from east to west.

After a lot of cooler temperatures recently, there's a brief warming trend for our area starting tomorrow with the hottest temperatures expected on Friday. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit activity outdoors (know where nearby shade is), and check in on others. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Hd5uc2YBJf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2019

Weather service officials said the increased temperatures may catch some people by surprise since it has been so cool recently.

Moderate to locally high risks for heat impacts will develop inland and low to locally moderate risks will develop along the coast.

According to the weather service, temperatures in the hills and mountains will still be mild overnight Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected cool gradually on Saturday and then even more on Sunday.

Wildfire concerns will be low because of generally light winds, weather service officials said.

