



LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) – Federal agents at Los Angeles International Airport have seized more than $500,000 worth in counterfeit NBA championship rings, including rings representing championships by the Golden State Warriors, authorities said Wednesday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the 28 rings while examining a shipment from China, with its final destination in Arizona. The rings were discovered in a wooden box and were apparently intended to be sold a collection.

Investigators seized the rings after discovering the rings were fakes and infringed on trademarks of the NBA and several teams, including the Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Authorities said if the rings were real, the collection would have been worth $560,000. Prices for legitimate rings could range from $10,000 to $40,000 and could even be as high as $200,000 in some cases.

“Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro-basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history,” Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles said in a statement. “This seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most importantly, the American consumer.”

No arrests have been announced in the case.

According to the CBP, agents seized more than $600 million worth in counterfeit watches and jewelry during the 2018 fiscal year.