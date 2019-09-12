PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair
What: North America’s largest pet party and adoption event! There will be 2,000+ adoptable animals (including dogs, cats, bunnies, small animals and more), 100+ vendors (shh did we say free “treats”), classes and workshops (learn everything from dog training to CBD oil for pets), and so much more.
When: Saturday – Sunday, September 14 – 15 @ 10am – 5pm
Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton (4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566)
How much: FREE admission, FREE parking, FREE entertainment!
Events: Keynote Speakers Brandon McMillan (CBS “Lucky Dog”) and Jackson Galaxy (Animal Planet “My Cat from Hell”), Splash Dogs, Family Fun Zone, Dog Food Cooking Demos, Search & Rescue Police K9 Demos, Live Bands, and Food Trucks.
Adoption Process: Over 26 adoption shelters and rescues will be represented. Adoption fees vary by adoption group, and each will have their own application fees and may hold interviews. Many adoption groups and agencies will accept applications in advance, so you can be pre-approved on the day of the Fair.
