RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Mandatory evacuations were ordered following a gas main break in a Richmond residential neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.
The gas main was ruptured at South 8th St. and Virginia Ave. in the city’s Santa Fe neighborhood.
The Richmond Fire Department said evacuations were ordered within one block of the gas main break. People beyond one block were urged to shelter in place.
The evacuations were lifted just before 1:45 p.m.
There was no immediate word on any injuries or the cause of the rupture.
