SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials in San Francisco have signed off on a one-year pilot program to charge a reservation fee to drive down the crooked stretch of Lombard Street, pending approval from the state.
The program is meant to see if reservations can help reduce traffic near the iconic stretch of Lombard, which attracts thousands of tourists daily, particularly during the summer.
Reservations would be required to drive down Lombard from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and would cost $5 on weekdays, $10 on weekends and holidays. Residents and delivery people would be exempt.
Last week, lawmakers approved a bill that would give San Francisco the authority to establish the toll and reservation system on the crooked street. The bill awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.
Newsom has until October 13th to make a decision.
