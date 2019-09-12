



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — After spending more than two years out on a record $35 million bail, the murder trial of Hillsborough socialite Tiffany Li was supposed to get underway Thursday but then the judge delayed it for a week.

It was the second time the proceedings have been delayed. The trial was delayed for nearly a year last September after Li was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer.

Her attorney, Geoffrey Carr, told the San Jose Mercury News that Li was in remission after two surgeries and chemotherapy treatment.

Li is charged with murder – and accused of conspiring with her boyfriend – Kaveh Bayat and friend – Oliver Adella to kill her ex-boyfriend Keith Green. He was murdered on the night of April 28, 2016, because Li feared she would lose a custody battle with Green over their two young daughters.

Adella, who drove Green’s body to Healdsburg, agreed to a plea deal and was expected to take the stand as a key witness at Li and Bayat’s trial.

On Thursday, surrounded by her legal team, Li quietly entered the courthouse without interacting with reporters.

The $35 million bail is the highest ever in San Mateo County’s history, a county official said. It was based on the prosecutors fears that Li was a flight risk. She was also ordered to surrender her passport to make it difficult to flee the country.

The 31-year-old is backed by a group that raised $4 million cash and pledged $62 million in San Francisco Bay Area property. California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash.

She also has been on round-the-clock electronic monitoring.

Green’s body was found on the side of a road in Sonoma County in April 2016. Li has pleaded not guilty to the charges.