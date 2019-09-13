  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal crash, Highway 85, Mountain View, Wrong-Way Driver

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Two people died in a highway traffic collision early Friday morning in Mountain View involving a wrong-way driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 1:05 a.m. on northbound state Highway 85 at Evelyn Avenue.

The two-vehicle collision reportedly involved one of the vehicles heading south in the highway’s northbound lanes.

Crews on the scene of a fatal wrong way crash on Highway 85 near Evelyn Avenue in Mountain View, September 13, 2019. (CBS)

Crews on the scene of a fatal wrong way crash on Highway 85 near Evelyn Avenue in Mountain View, September 13, 2019. (CBS)

One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames, CHP officials said.

The freeway was closed for several hours in both directions. All southbound lanes were reopened before the start of the morning commute, while all northbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments