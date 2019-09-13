MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Two people died in a highway traffic collision early Friday morning in Mountain View involving a wrong-way driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 1:05 a.m. on northbound state Highway 85 at Evelyn Avenue.
The two-vehicle collision reportedly involved one of the vehicles heading south in the highway’s northbound lanes.
One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames, CHP officials said.
The freeway was closed for several hours in both directions. All southbound lanes were reopened before the start of the morning commute, while all northbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m.
