



DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A man and woman from Pacifica were back behind bars on stolen property charges Thursday — weeks after being released on bail for a similar crime spree.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Rudy Rivera, 44, and Mercy Sandoval, 42, were released from the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City after posting bail on multiple organized retail theft charges.

They had been arrested August 20 at their Rivera’s home in Pacifica on suspicion of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. At the time, authorities said they had found $70,000 worth of stolen goods at the home.

The sheriff’s office said once Rivera and Sandoval posted bail, they immediately returned to committing organized retail theft. Detectives who conducted surveillance of the two after their release saw Rivera relocate his stash location for stolen property in order to avoid detection, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Det. Rosemerry Blankswade.

Rivera and Sandoval, along with Diana Rivera, 20, were arrested on Thursday morning on Palmcrest Dr. in Daly City when the three returned to a vehicle that was being monitored by detectives and used to store and transport stolen property, Blankswade said.

Detectives found another $20,000 in stolen retail merchandise, Blankswade said.

The three face additional charges of organized retail theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Three other suspects identified as part of the theft ring are still outstanding, Blankswade said.