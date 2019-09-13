SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – A runway construction project that has led to numerous flight delays and cancellations at San Francisco International Airport since last weekend is ahead of schedule.
According to airport officials, the $16.2 million repaving project to restore runway 28L has hit its halfway point Thursday, 48 hours ahead of schedule.
Since construction began last Saturday, more than 2,000 flights at SFO have either been delayed or canceled. The airport reported 399 flight delays and 92 cancellations on Thursday alone. Some flights have also been diverted to other Bay Area airports.
During the runway closure, travelers are being asked to allow extra travel time in the area, and if driving, to take alternate routes. Travelers should also check with their specific airline on the status of their flights.
In an interview with KPIX 5, SFGate.com travel skills editor Chris McGinnis suggested travelers contact their airline and fly from another airport to avoid delays.
The project is scheduled to be complete on September 27th.
You must log in to post a comment.