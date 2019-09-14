ORINDA (CBS SF) — Weekend work on BART’s track rebuilding project in the East Bay continues Saturday and Sunday, affecting service between Orinda and Walnut Creek.

Because crews are ahead of schedule on the work, a planned track closure along the Antioch line has been changed to single-tracking trains, BART officials said.

The single-tracking eliminates the need for a bus bridge but BART riders should still plan for delays of up to 30 minutes in the area.

The two left lanes of eastbound Highway 24 are still closed at Oak Hill Road during the track work, according to BART.

The single-tracking and overnight Highway 24 lane closures planned for next Saturday, Sept. 21 have been canceled. There will be normal BART service and Highway 24 access for the Lafayette Art and Wine Festival.

In addition, the track shutdown and Highway 24 lane closures for the weekend of October 12-13 have been cancelled, allowing BART to offer regular service that weekend for Fleet Week.

Remaining track shutdown weekends are Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 26-27.

On those two remaining weekends, free buses will replace trains between the Orinda and Walnut Creek stations. Riders should expect delays of 40 minutes or more. Also, the two left lanes of eastbound Highway 24 at Oak Hill Road are expected to be closed through those weekends to allow space for construction equipment.

