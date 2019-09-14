



ORINDA (KPIX) – A disturbing disruption during a protest at the California Senate turned into a health scare.

Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) said he and other senators were struck by a liquid substance and had to get health checkup’s Saturday morning to ensure they had not been infected.

On Friday, a woman tossed the substance from the public gallery onto the Senate floor after yelling, “that’s for the dead babies.”

Glazer said they were in the middle of taking votes on legislation. He shared a photo of what the CHP later described as a feminine hygiene device possibly containing blood.

“Like a drop of rain from the sky, one hit me on the head, covered my suit and my desk,” said Glazer.

Glazer said security had already been beefed up ahead of Friday’s session, because there had been recent protests and disruptions.

“At the time that it happened it’s a little bit of shock, and a little worried you don’t know what you were hit with,” he added.

Police arrested 43-year-old Rebecca Dalelio of Santa Cruz County. She faces several charges, including assault and vandalism. While police did not release a motive, they referred to her as a demonstrator.

Last month, an anti-vaccine protester shoved Sacramento Senator Richard Pan in the street. He authored two recent bills to close vaccine exemption loopholes.

“The people need to stand up and say we would defend our democracy. We are not going allow people who try to interfere democracy by basically attacking your elected representatives while we’re doing our jobs,” said Pan.

Tensions had been high at the Capitol during the last few weeks. Another session was interrupted by anti-vaccine protesters at least one other time this week. On Monday, Governor Newsom signed a pro-vaccine bill.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinions. I support the legislation we passed to ensure children are vaccinated in our schools, people can disagree with that, but when that disagreement tips into harassing, intimidating, and assaulting elected officials, that’s an attack on democracy,” said Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco).

Long time Capital Public Radio reporter Ben Adler witnessed the drama.

“I’ve been covering the state Capitol and the state legislature here in Sacramento for 8.5 years,” said Adler. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Authorities are testing the liquid to determine what the substance was.