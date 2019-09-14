PLEASANTON (KPIX) – Thousands of people came out to the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair, on Saturday. They were looking for a furry, four-legged friend to take home, and many of them found the perfect match.

Jayden Wu was one of them.

“He seems very obedient and very playful when we see him in the dog pen,” he said, holding his new pet. “It’s the perfect size for our medium house. It’s very unique. It has all of these unique spots.”

Sundae, a salt-n-pepper mixed breed, is Wu’s first dog and the two were a perfect pair. Sundae is one of hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and birds up for adoption this weekend at the Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair.

For many of the animals, the adoption fair is their best chance of finding a permanent home and avoiding a much crueler fate that might await them at some shelters.

David Weiss works with Countryside Animal Rescue.

“We are no kill, meaning that when shelters and animal control are full and they need to make space, they will euthanize animals, but they call us and we will take these animals in,” said Weiss.

The adoption fair gives potential pet owners a chance to get to know the animals and find the right fit.

Diana Evans lost her last dog a year ago and says she was finally ready to open her heart and her home to a new one.

“I came down hoping to find a dog. And after I grieved for my last dog, it looks like I found one today. Little Moo-Moo,” said Evans. “She’s just awesome.”

It’s a new beginning for the pet, and for its new owner.

The Pet Fair Express Bay Area Adoption Fair continues on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, in Pleasanton.