SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police have arrested a 29-year-old man they found lying on the floor unconscious next to a baby boy pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrick O’Neill of Santa Rosa will face murder charges, once he is medically cleared, according to police.

O’Neill was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon. Police said there were no signs of violence, but they found evidence of possible drug use next to where the child was discovered.

It all started after an acquaintance came to check on them at a western Santa Rosa house, police said.

When officers arrived at the house in the 200 block of Darek Drive about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, they found O’Neill and the baby lying next to each other on the floor of a back bedroom. Despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the baby and the 29-year-old, police found items “consistent with narcotic use.” It wasn’t immediately clear, however, what role, if any, drugs played in the baby’s death, or how the two were injured.

“We still have some more investigating to do,” said Santa Rosa pole Lt. Dan Marincik in an email. “We saw no signs of physical injury, and there was narcotics paraphernalia in the room. We believe that the 29-year-old put the child in a situation that ultimately caused his death.

Police encourage anyone with information about what happened at the Daren Drive house to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team at (707) 543-3590.

