SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man using a walker stumbled off the platform onto the tracks at BART’s San Francisco Balboa Park station Sunday, suffering critical injuries when he was wedged between arriving train and the platform, officials said.
San Francisco fire officials said the incident took place at 1:45 p.m., triggering system-wide delays.
Rescue teams rushed to the station and found the man wedged between a train and the platform. They applied tourniquets to major lower extremity trauma and rescued him, officials said.
He was rushed to a local trauma center in critical condition.
